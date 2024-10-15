CM seeks details of illegal housing schemes from LDA

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, sought details about illegal housing schemes from Lahore Development Authority (LDA)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, sought details about illegal housing schemes from Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

During the meeting, proposal to impose a ban with regard to selling of plot files on illegal housing schemes was reviewed. LDA DG was directed to submit a report within 15 days in this regard.

The chief minister directed the development institutions to submit a comprehensive plan to fill the potholes of roads in Lahore. ‘LDA Development and CM Initiative’ were comprehensively reviewed in the meeting.

The CM was apprised in a detailed briefing about the ‘Lahore Shop and Drop Tramway’ that the 8.2 km long tram will pass through Kalma Chowk, Main Boulevard, Hussain Chowk, MM Alam Road, Mini Market and other areas.

Five trams will be operated simultaneously and trams will be available after every two minutes at every stop.

A briefing was also given about the project of construction of special road from Karim Block to Motorway. The proposal to demolish Data Nagar flyover in view of its dilapidated condition was reviewed in the meeting. ‘LDA Road Network Restructuring Plan’ was also submitted in the meeting.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Vice Chairman LDA Mian Marghub Ahmed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Housing, DG LDA and other relevant officers attended the meeting.