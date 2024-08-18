CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought details of all development projects pending for long time for the the entire district. The chief minister decided to pay visits to various districts to take stock of the overall situation in this regard. She also directed the district administration and police department to render their services for the welfare and safety of the people.

The chief minister was chairing a special meeting at the Commissioner Office here on Sunday, where she was briefed about all under completion and new ongoing development projects under the Annual Development Plan.

During the meeting, the CM sought a detail of pending development projects for a long period of time. She reviewed the prices of essential edibles in Rawalpindi. It was decided to establish 'Vegetable Markets' and 'Sahulat Bazaars' in Rawalpindi. It was principally decided to increase the number of Assistant Commissioners in Rawalpindi to further improve the administrative measures.

Maryam Nawaz directed the concerned quarters to undertake cleaning of public toilets in small and big cities on a daily basis. It was agreed during the meeting to introduce plastic hole covers in the cities across Punjab.

"The cleanliness problems persist more in the streets and mohallas. No one is willing to work without supervision and monitoring", she said while highlighting the administrative issues. She also said that the greenbelt and marking should be carried out equally in the cities".

The CM directed the Regional Police Officer and District Police Officers to attend Friday prayers in the public mosques.

"Establishing peace and stability is essential for the progress of a country and no negligence will be tolerated in the performance of duties under any circumstance", she said adding that there was no political interference in any appointment within the police department.

"The police should prove its performance by delivering their duties in an efficient manner as mere imposing a fine is not enough", she said. She further directed that the shops should be sealed for three days as punishment on committing profiteering.

Maryam Nawaz underscored the importance of women shopkeepers in the markets, particularly encouraging women inclusion in Sahulat Bazaars.

"The women shopkeepers should be encouraged in the Sahulat Bazaars" she added.

Earlier, a report with regard to progress being made on the under completion and new projects being undertaken under the Annual Development Program was presented to the chief minister. The CM was informed during the briefing that a flood situation did not arise due to undertaking timely cleaning of Nullah Lai before the arrival of monsoon rains.

It was further apprised that 35 illegal buildings have been demolished in Murree under anti-encroachment campaign. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to ensure early completion of Samli Hospital in Murree, along with launching transport service for both the hospitals at the earliest.

MNAs Raja Osama Sarwar, Hassan Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engr. Amir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Murree Zahir Abbas Sherazi, RPO Rawalpindi Babar Sarfaraz, DCs, ACs and other officials attended the meeting.