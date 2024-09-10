CM Seeks Five-year Vision Reports From Parliamentary Secretaries
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday held a meeting with Provincial Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries, and Administrative Secretaries to streamline government affairs.
The CM directed the authorities concerned to invite parliamentary secretaries concerned to the departmental meetings. She also directed parliamentary secretaries to get details of the projects from their respective departments, and sought five-year vision reports from them.
In her address, the CM emphasized the equal status of parliamentary secretaries, acknowledging their pivotal role in implementing government policies. She underscored the necessity of collective effort, stating, "No one person can run this government alone; everyone has to work together."
CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted Punjab's potential as noted by Chinese investors and criticized previous administrations for their inefficiency, which she claims undermined development. She remarked on the extensive work achieved during Shehbaz Sharif's tenure, noting that the progress had been significantly disrupted.
The chief minister highlighted recent achievements, including a decline in inflation and improvements in food prices. She said that the price of flour in Punjab is significantly lower compared to other provinces.
She announced several initiatives: the distribution of Kisan Cards, a Rs 10 lakh subsidy for green tractors, and the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme,’ which offers loans for home construction. She also mentioned relief measures in electricity bills and the launch of Minority Cards.
The CM stressed the importance of fieldwork to address public issues and the ongoing improvement in bureaucratic performance through a new KPI (key performance indicator) system. She urged her team to embrace their responsibilities in public service and announced plans to distribute sweets for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Provincial Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries attended the meeting. Provincial Secretaries and other relevant officers were also present.
