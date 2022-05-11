Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered for submission of a Lahore beautification plan in four days, adding that certified tree data should be compiled as well

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has ordered for submission of a Lahore beautification plan in four days, adding that certified tree data should be compiled as well.

Similarly, trees and plants should be regularly monitored for saving them from mistletoe, he said and expressed displeasure over closure of butterfly park, disfiguring of green-belts and closure of fountains.

He was chairing a meeting here on Wednesday in which it was decided in principle that public meetings and rallies would not be allowed in Greater Iqbal Park.

The CM asked the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to use recycled water, instead of groundwater and made it clear that presentations would not help as performance should be shown through needful actions.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority should be reactivated as Lahore city would, again, be adorned with fountains, flowers and vegetables, he said and added that tree plantation in parks would help reduce surrounding temperatures.

Commissioner Lahore, PHA DG and ADG, Iftikhar Ahmad, Ali Raza, Imran Goraya, Prof. Momin, Sana Riaz and Ahmad Rafay Alam attended the meeting.