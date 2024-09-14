Open Menu

CM Seeks Plan For Pink Salt Export

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting on mines and minerals sector development here on Saturday, sought a comprehensive plan to advance the export of pink salt.

She stressed the need to ensure safety of mining workers and to consider the use of modern technology for mineral extraction in Punjab.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to take swift measures to impose a ban on the export of raw pink salt, stressing that the country's valuable resources should not be sold at throwaway prices.

She highlighted the significance of pink salt as a treasure for Pakistan.

CM Maryam Nawaz reviewed proposals for generating revenue from pink salt and considered plans to establish a value-added industry for the mineral.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and Secretary Minerals Babar Aman Babar attended the meeting.

