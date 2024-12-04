CM seeks plan in 10 days for health sector reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said resolving recurring problems in the healthcare system is extremely important.

She was chairing a special meeting on matters related to the Health Department on Wednesday. She sought a comprehensive plan for short-, medium- and long-term reforms in the health sector within 10 days, and constituted a high-level ministerial committee for the purpose.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to immediately release funds required for the health sector. She also directed them to take necessary steps to call surgeons from abroad for children's heart surgery. She said,”Take steps to increase the number of postgraduate doctors' seats for children's heart surgery.”

Maryam expressed distrust over the performance of courier company employed for delivery of free medicine door-to-door, and directed the relevant authorities to get medicines delivered to patients at their homes in all cases.

The CM said, "Ensure 100pc attendance of doctors in every BHU.” She noted, "Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic will also have facilities like ultrasound, ECG, solarization and CCTV cameras.

” She highlighted, "Doctors will be paid for providing additional medical tests including X-rays at Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic.”

The chief minister ordered to include seven more private hospitals in the panel for children's heart surgery. She said, "In no case the quality of surgery should be compromised for children's heart surgery.” She added, "The theft of medicines from the government hospitals is shameful; those responsible will get exemplary punishments.”

The CM said, "There should be a system of prior notification before medicines run out in government hospitals.” She added, "Returning of a patient from a government hospital without treatment and medicines is tantamount to failure of the entire healthcare system.”

Maryam Nawaz was shocked to see miserable condition of Nishtar Hospital, Multan, where corridors were also full of patients.

Earlier in the meeting, she was briefed in detail on provision of free medicines, Warehouse Project, Punjab Health Initiative Management Company and Universal Health Insurance.