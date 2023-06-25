Open Menu

CM Seeks Plan To Improve Livestock, Dairy Development

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 07:50 PM

CM seeks plan to improve livestock, dairy development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to bring improvements in livestock and dairy development across Punjab.

He was presiding over a meeting at the CM Office in which steps to increase livestock production along with increasing livestock exports were reviewed.

It was decided during the meeting to take steps on an emergency basis for the promotion of meat and poultry industry in Punjab.Caretaker CM while directing to formulate a comprehensive policy with regard to meat export stated that obstacles in the promotion of beef,mutton and poultry industry will be removed.

It was principally decided during the meeting to declare Bahawalpur division as ''Meat Division'' of Punjab. The CM was informed that huge foreign exchange can be earned with the export of meat and poultry in Punjab.

Latest modus operandis of semen protection,farm management and vaccinations are essential to adopt. Halal certification of livestock production and traceability is a mandatory step for exports. Punjab province has the capability to export livestock and dairy products to Saudi Arabia and China.

Poultry industry will have to be driven towards latest mechanisation.

Fawad Mukhtar,Naveed Iqbal and Professor Talat Naseer Pasha gave a briefing and put forth their recommendations. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad,Chief Secretary,Chairman Planning & Development,Secretary Local Government,Secretary Finance and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Renowned businessman Syed Yawar Ali participated in the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab China Bahawalpur Saudi Arabia Government Industry

Recent Stories

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and h ..

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at ..

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first b ..

Sharjah Ruler witnesses graduation of SPAA first batch

12 minutes ago
 DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

3 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

4 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan