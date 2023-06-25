CM seeks plan to improve livestock, dairy development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to bring improvements in livestock and dairy development across Punjab.

He was presiding over a meeting at the CM Office in which steps to increase livestock production along with increasing livestock exports were reviewed.

It was decided during the meeting to take steps on an emergency basis for the promotion of meat and poultry industry in Punjab.Caretaker CM while directing to formulate a comprehensive policy with regard to meat export stated that obstacles in the promotion of beef,mutton and poultry industry will be removed.

It was principally decided during the meeting to declare Bahawalpur division as ''Meat Division'' of Punjab. The CM was informed that huge foreign exchange can be earned with the export of meat and poultry in Punjab.

Latest modus operandis of semen protection,farm management and vaccinations are essential to adopt. Halal certification of livestock production and traceability is a mandatory step for exports. Punjab province has the capability to export livestock and dairy products to Saudi Arabia and China.

Poultry industry will have to be driven towards latest mechanisation.

Fawad Mukhtar,Naveed Iqbal and Professor Talat Naseer Pasha gave a briefing and put forth their recommendations. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad,Chief Secretary,Chairman Planning & Development,Secretary Local Government,Secretary Finance and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Renowned businessman Syed Yawar Ali participated in the meeting via video link.