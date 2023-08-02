CM seeks plan to redesign OPD, emergency, child blocks of Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to redesign the Out Patient Department (OPDl, emergency, and child blocks of Mayo Hospital Lahore.

In a meeting held at the CM's office here on Wednesday, an in-principle decision has been made to redesign these facilities. The CM directed to ensure the fulfillment of the nurses-to-bed ratio in hospitals. He emphasized that the number of nurses in the ICU should be increased on priority basis. He stated that the government is determined to improve the condition of hospitals.

The meeting was informed that the implementation of plans to outsource MRI, CT Scan, and angiography services has been initiated whereas central stores would be hired for the medicines in the hospitals.

He directed to repair the air conditioners in the hospitals on priority basis.

An extensive review was also conducted to explore ways to improve healthcare facilities and upgrade hospitals.

Minister of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Javed Akram, secretaries from finance, C&W, P&D, and health departments attended the meeting. The principals of King Edward Medical College & SIMS were also present.