Open Menu

CM Seeks Plan To Redesign OPD, Emergency, Child Blocks Of Mayo Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

CM seeks plan to redesign OPD, emergency, child blocks of Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has sought a plan to redesign the Out Patient Department (OPDl, emergency, and child blocks of Mayo Hospital Lahore.

In a meeting held at the CM's office here on Wednesday, an in-principle decision has been made to redesign these facilities. The CM directed to ensure the fulfillment of the nurses-to-bed ratio in hospitals. He emphasized that the number of nurses in the ICU should be increased on priority basis. He stated that the government is determined to improve the condition of hospitals.

The meeting was informed that the implementation of plans to outsource MRI, CT Scan, and angiography services has been initiated whereas central stores would be hired for the medicines in the hospitals.

He directed to repair the air conditioners in the hospitals on priority basis.

An extensive review was also conducted to explore ways to improve healthcare facilities and upgrade hospitals.

Minister of Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Javed Akram, secretaries from finance, C&W, P&D, and health departments attended the meeting. The principals of King Edward Medical College & SIMS were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Education Punjab From Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

12 minutes ago
 Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

37 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

52 minutes ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

1 hour ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

2 hours ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

2 hours ago
Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

3 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan