CM seeks plan to upgrade Services Hospital

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review matters related to the up-gradation of Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Friday to review matters related to the up-gradation of Services Hospital.

He sought a master plan for the up-gradation of Services Hospital, taking into account the requirements for the next 10 to 20 years, with the aim of making it the best hospital in Punjab.

The proposal to construct a medical tower in place of the administrative block was discussed, and instructions were given to waterproof the roofs of the hospital building.

The CM was briefed that Services Hospital, currently, has 1,460 beds, 1,390 doctors, and 751 nurses.

The sewerage system and electrification of the hospital would also be revamped. New ACs, beds, bed sheets, fans, and other equipment would be provided for the hospital. Additionally, 42 washrooms would also be reconstructed.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Javed Akram, secretary health, secretary housing, secretary finance, secretary communication and works, commissioner Lahore, Principal SIMS, MS Services Hospital, and others.