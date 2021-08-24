CM seeks report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about an incident of injuring a woman and her two daughters in the precincts of PS Rohailanwala in Muzaffargarh.

He directed that the accused be arrested at the earliest while giving the best medical facilities to the injured.

However, the police have registered a case and raids were being conducted for the arrestof accused.