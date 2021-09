LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from RPO Sahiwal about an incident of acid throwing on a girl in Pakpattan.

In a press statement, the chief minister directed that best treatment facilitiesbe provided to the affected girl.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused identified as Fazal Abbas.