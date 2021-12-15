CM seeks report

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from IG police about firing at police mobile near CDA Chowk in Rawalpindi.

He directed to arrest the criminals without any delay and legal action be taken against them.

He also extended sympathies to heirs of martyred constable Khuram anddirected to provide the best medical treatment to the injured policemen.