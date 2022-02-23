CM seeks report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education department about a childbirth in a 'rickshaw' outside Jinnah Hospital.

He has directed an inquiry into the incident, adding that action should be taken against those responsible for the negligence.

Such an incident is intolerable as hospital administration is duty-bound to extend medical facilities to the visiting patients, the Chief Minister said.