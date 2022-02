LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan about the murder of an arrested accused outside the court in Kabirwala.

The chief minister directed legal action against the captured accusedalong with the provision of justice to the heirs of the victim.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused.