LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the gang-rape of a woman on Bedian Road and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The chief minister ordered for arresting the accused at the earliest and ensuring justice to the affected woman.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.