CM Seeks Report
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about murder of 14-year-old boy in Sialkot.
The chief minister directed early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the bereaved family.
