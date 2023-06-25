Open Menu

CM Seeks Report

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 09:10 PM

CM seeks report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of an alleged molestation incident with an orphan girl in the jurisdiction of airport police station Rawalpindi and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to ensure early arrest of the accused and further action should be taken after bringing the accused in the stern grip of law. He directed that no stone should be left unturned in providing justice to the affected girl.

