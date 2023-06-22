Open Menu

CM Seeks Report About Child's Death

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 09:20 PM

CM seeks report about child's death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Commissioner DG Khan about a child's death due to falling into an open manhole in Rajanpur.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and ordered an investigation into the incident and directed that those responsible for negligence be identified and action be taken against them.

He instructed that open manholes be covered without delay.

