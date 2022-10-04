UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report About Death Of Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 09:06 PM

CM seeks report about death of accused

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from IG police about the death of an accused due to torture at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from IG police about the death of an accused due to torture at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police station.

The chief minister ordered legal action against the responsible officials and added that a report be submitted to him after holding an impartial investigation.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Police Station From

Recent Stories

CM praises women parliamentarians' role

CM praises women parliamentarians' role

2 minutes ago
 Work started on preparation of Karachi's interacti ..

Work started on preparation of Karachi's interactive map titled "Know Your Karac ..

2 minutes ago
 Three armed bandits held looting truck driver on N ..

Three armed bandits held looting truck driver on National Highway

2 minutes ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

7 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

7 minutes ago
 Political stability, continuity of economic polici ..

Political stability, continuity of economic policies vital to progress: Balighur ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.