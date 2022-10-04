CM seeks report about death of accused

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from IG police about the death of an accused due to torture at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from IG police about the death of an accused due to torture at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate police station.

The chief minister ordered legal action against the responsible officials and added that a report be submitted to him after holding an impartial investigation.