CM seeks report about death of girl in Lodhran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from the secretary health about the death of a girl due to alleged negligence of doctors in Lodhran.

According to a DGPR handout issued here on Thursday, the chief minister directed that a comprehensive inquiry should be held for taking legal action against those responsible for negligence.

The chief minister also extended sympathies to heirs and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in the treatment of patients in hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that one and a half year old girl passed away lastnight at District Headquarters Hospital Lodhran. The father of the deceased girlhad claimed that his daughter died due to alleged negligence of the doctors.