CM seeks report about extortion by staff of DHQ hospital Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner Sargodha about the complaints of extortion by the staff of DHQ teaching hospital Sargodha and directed to furnish a report to his office within three days.

Culprits be identified and action be initiated against them, he directed.

It may be added here that various citizens complained to the CM about accepting bribe money by the hospital staff during his Sargodha visit yesterday.