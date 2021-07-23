UrduPoint.com
CM Seeks Report About Falling Of Two Girls From Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 09:30 PM

CM seeks report about falling of two girls from swing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Commissioner and RPO Sahiwal about an incident of falling of two girls from swing in Okara.

The CM expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a girl child and extended sympathies to the heirs.

He directed to provide the best treatment to the injured girl. The CM also directed to hold an inquiry for taking action against those responsible for the negligence.

