CM Seeks Report About Firing In Green Town Area
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 09:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about firing at a house in the Green Town area and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.
He directed early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the heirs.