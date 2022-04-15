UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report About Firing In Green Town Area

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2022 | 09:08 PM

CM seeks report about firing in Green Town area

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about firing at a house in the Green Town area and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about firing at a house in the Green Town area and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He directed early arrest of the accused along with provision of justice to the heirs.

Related Topics

Firing Chief Minister Police Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

50 seconds ago
 Christian community set to celebrate Easter Sunday ..

Christian community set to celebrate Easter Sunday on Apr 17 with religious zest ..

51 seconds ago
 Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

Bilquis Edhi passes away at 74

53 seconds ago
 Blinken Tells EU Russia's Operation in Ukraine May ..

Blinken Tells EU Russia's Operation in Ukraine May Last Through End of 2022 - Re ..

54 seconds ago
 ECP forms 50 Union Councils in Islamabad

ECP forms 50 Union Councils in Islamabad

3 minutes ago
 Rangers organise free medical camp in Saudabad

Rangers organise free medical camp in Saudabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.