CM Seeks Report About Gang Rape, Murder Of Girl In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 11:38 PM

CM seeks report about gang rape, murder of girl in Kasur

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the alleged gang rape and murder of a Lahore-based girl in Kasur.

He asserted that hardened criminals would not escape from the severest punishment under the law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the alleged gang rape and murder of a Lahore-based girl in Kasur.

He asserted that hardened criminals would not escape from the severest punishment under the law.

He sought a report from the IG police, directing that justice should be provided to the bereaved family and strict action be taken against the perpetrators of the crime.

