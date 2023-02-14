CM seeks report about gang rape, murder of girl in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered immediate arrest of the accused persons involved in the alleged gang rape and murder of a Lahore-based girl in Kasur.

He asserted that hardened criminals would not escape from the severest punishment under the law.

He sought a report from the IG police, directing that justice should be provided to the bereaved family and strict action be taken against the perpetrators of the crime.