CM Seeks Report About Harassment Of Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:40 PM

CM seeks report about harassment of woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the harassment of a woman in Greater Iqbal Park and directed to early arrest of the accused.

The Chief Minister said it was a very regrettable incident and it was collective responsibility to provide justice to the affected woman, he added.

