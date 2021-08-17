CM seeks report about harassment of woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the harassment of a woman in Greater Iqbal Park and directed to early arrest of the accused.

The Chief Minister said it was a very regrettable incident and it was collective responsibility to provide justice to the affected woman, he added.