CM Seeks Report About Harassment Of Woman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

CM seeks report about harassment of woman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the harassment of a woman in Greater Iqbal Park and directed to early arrest of the accused.

The Chief Minister said it was a very regrettable incident and it was collective responsibility to provide justice to the affected woman, he added.

