CM seeks report about lynching of youth by mob

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about the lynching of youth by a mob in Gujranwala and directed to hold an inquiry.

He directed strict legal action be initiated against the perpetrators of the crime.

He added that those involved in this cruelty deserve stringent punishment. All the requirements of justice should be fulfilled and provision of justice to the heirs be ensured, he further said.