UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report About Lynching Of Youth By Mob

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:25 AM

CM seeks report about lynching of youth by mob

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about the lynching of youth by a mob in Gujranwala and directed to hold an inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about the lynching of youth by a mob in Gujranwala and directed to hold an inquiry.

He directed strict legal action be initiated against the perpetrators of the crime.

He added that those involved in this cruelty deserve stringent punishment. All the requirements of justice should be fulfilled and provision of justice to the heirs be ensured, he further said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Gujranwala All From

Recent Stories

CM for starting solar water plants pilot project

CM for starting solar water plants pilot project

24 seconds ago
 France Must Rethink Security Ahead of 2024 Olympic ..

France Must Rethink Security Ahead of 2024 Olympics After Champions League Final ..

25 seconds ago
 Research,public opinion key for effective legislat ..

Research,public opinion key for effective legislation: NA Speaker

28 seconds ago
 Newly appointed Chinese Consul General meets Addl ..

Newly appointed Chinese Consul General meets Addl CS Home Punjab

30 seconds ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during Pak-WI ser ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during Pak-WI series: CPO

5 minutes ago
 59 professional beggars held during crackdown

59 professional beggars held during crackdown

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.