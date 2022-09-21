CM seeks report about murder of child

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from IG police about the murder of an 8-year-old child after abduction in Faisalabad and directed the early arrest of the accused.

The CM directed that all the requirements of provision of justice to the bereaved family should be met. The accused deserve severe punishment according to the law, he added.

The chief minister also extended sympathies to the heirs.