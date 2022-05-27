UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report About Murder Of Girl In Narowal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 10:44 PM

CM seeks report about murder of girl in Narowal

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday sought a report from IG Punjab police about the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Narowal and directed immediate arrest of the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday sought a report from IG Punjab police about the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Narowal and directed immediate arrest of the accused.

The chief minister said that justice should be provided to the family of the victim and added that the accused did not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Police Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Narowal Family From

Recent Stories

Orban, Le Pen Meet in Paris to Discuss EU's 'Dange ..

Orban, Le Pen Meet in Paris to Discuss EU's 'Dangerous' Sanctions Policy

31 seconds ago
 Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

Ahsan says no cut in HEC budget for FY23

33 seconds ago
 Texas Police Official Says Waiting for Tactical Te ..

Texas Police Official Says Waiting for Tactical Team Amid Uvalde Shooting 'Wrong ..

34 seconds ago
 Russian forces close in on key Ukraine city in eas ..

Russian forces close in on key Ukraine city in east

36 seconds ago
 Man allegedly kills his wife over domestic issue

Man allegedly kills his wife over domestic issue

4 minutes ago
 Texas Official Denies Reports Uvalde Gunman Arrest ..

Texas Official Denies Reports Uvalde Gunman Arrested in 2018 for Planning School ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.