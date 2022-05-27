CM seeks report about murder of girl in Narowal

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday sought a report from IG Punjab police about the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Narowal and directed immediate arrest of the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Friday sought a report from IG Punjab police about the murder of a 20-year-old girl in Narowal and directed immediate arrest of the accused.

The chief minister said that justice should be provided to the family of the victim and added that the accused did not deserve any concession.