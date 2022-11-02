UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report About Murder Of Three Brothers In Pakpattan

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2022 | 11:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from the IG police about the murder of three brothers in Pakpattan and directed that the arrest of the accused should be ensured.

The chief minister directed that the accused should be brought under the grip of the law and justice be ensured to victims.

