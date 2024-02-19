CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal about rape-cum-murder of an innocent child in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal about rape-cum-murder of an innocent child in Okara.

The CM directed that strict action be taken against the arrested culprit. "The perpetrator of this heinous crime deserves no leniency," he declared emphatically. The CM also extended sympathies to the grieving heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.