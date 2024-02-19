Open Menu

CM Seeks Report About Rape-cum Murder Of Child

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 06:56 PM

CM seeks report about rape-cum murder of child

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal about rape-cum-murder of an innocent child in Okara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal about rape-cum-murder of an innocent child in Okara.

The CM directed that strict action be taken against the arrested culprit. "The perpetrator of this heinous crime deserves no leniency," he declared emphatically. The CM also extended sympathies to the grieving heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Sahiwal Okara From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

12 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospita ..

CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital

4 minutes ago
 PU Library Club organizes introductory talk

PU Library Club organizes introductory talk

4 minutes ago
 FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference

FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference

4 minutes ago
 PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams

PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams

4 minutes ago
 Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climat ..

Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..

7 minutes ago
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled ..

FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources

9 minutes ago
 PU issues roll number slips

PU issues roll number slips

9 minutes ago
 Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equit ..

Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world

9 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House ..

ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case

9 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion a ..

Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai

7 minutes ago
 Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 b ..

Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan