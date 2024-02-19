CM Seeks Report About Rape-cum Murder Of Child
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal about rape-cum-murder of an innocent child in Okara
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sahiwal about rape-cum-murder of an innocent child in Okara.
The CM directed that strict action be taken against the arrested culprit. "The perpetrator of this heinous crime deserves no leniency," he declared emphatically. The CM also extended sympathies to the grieving heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital
PU Library Club organizes introductory talk
FAPUNTSA to participate in KU conference
PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams
Agri scientists for collaborated efforts on climate resilient, high-yielding var ..
FCCI proposes separate ministry to produce skilled human resources
PU issues roll number slips
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world
ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai
Current Account Deficit declines by 71% to $1.09 bln in 7 months: SBP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital4 minutes ago
-
PU Library Club organizes introductory talk4 minutes ago
-
PU issues roll number slips for MA/MSc exams4 minutes ago
-
Call for action to build fair, rights-based, equitable & ecologically just world9 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to 19 PTI workers in Jinnah House attack case9 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at World Trade Center Dubai7 minutes ago
-
State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
SSP hold open court to address grievances1 hour ago
-
CCPO orders action against online betting1 hour ago
-
KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of democracy in country1 hour ago
-
Dera police recover snatched car1 hour ago