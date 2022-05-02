CM seeks report about recovery of bodies of two children

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about the recovery of bodies of two children in Mandi Bahauddin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has sought a report from IG police about the recovery of bodies of two children in Mandi Bahauddin.

The CM has extended sympathies to bereaved heirs and assured them of the provision of justice.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the children's uncle involved in their murder and registered an FIR.