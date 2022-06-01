UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report About Recovery Of Five Dead Bodies In Alipur

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 12:43 AM

CM seeks report about recovery of five dead bodies in Alipur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has sought a report from IG police about the recovery of the dead bodies of five persons in Alipur tehsil of Muzaffargarh district.

The chief minister directed to provide justice to the heirs. All the requirements of justice should be fulfilled and facts should be comprehensively investigated, he added.

