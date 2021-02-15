LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura about the murder of a three-year-old girl child in Nankana Sahib district and directed the earlyarrest of perpetrators.

Strict action should be initiated against the accused and provision of justice be ensured, he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.