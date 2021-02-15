UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Seeks Report About Toddler's Murder

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

CM seeks report about toddler's murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sheikhupura about the murder of a three-year-old girl child in Nankana Sahib district and directed the earlyarrest of perpetrators.

Strict action should be initiated against the accused and provision of justice be ensured, he said and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Murder Police Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Family From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

1 hour ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

1 hour ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.