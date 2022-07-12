CM seeks report about torturing of underage housemaids

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday sought a report from IG police about the torturing of underage housemaids in DHA and ordered strict legal action against those involved in this tragic incident.

He directed to arrange the best treatment facility for the injured child, adding that killing an innocent child, over a trivial issue, was intolerably grievous.

He also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and assured to fulfil all the requirements of justice.