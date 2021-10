(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the alleged rape-cum-murder of a child in Satto Katla.

The Chief Minister assured the bereaved heirs that they would be provided justice.

Meanwhile, the police had arrested an accused Ali Shan involved in the crime.