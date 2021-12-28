CM seeks report from commissioner Multan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from commissioner Multan about an incident of seminary students' indisposition in Dunyapur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from commissioner Multan about an incident of seminary students' indisposition in Dunyapur.

The chief minister directed the health authorities to provide the best treatment to the students along with initiation of an inquiry into the matter.