UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report From Commissioner Multan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

CM seeks report from commissioner Multan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from commissioner Multan about an incident of seminary students' indisposition in Dunyapur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from commissioner Multan about an incident of seminary students' indisposition in Dunyapur.

The chief minister directed the health authorities to provide the best treatment to the students along with initiation of an inquiry into the matter.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab From Best Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorwa ..

KP govt to construct Peshawar-DI Khan, Dir motorways under PPP mode

25 seconds ago
 Barca's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

Barca's Jordi Alba tests positive for Covid-19

27 seconds ago
 Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester ..

Ferran Torres signs for Barcelona from Manchester City: official

28 seconds ago
 Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart P ..

Niger President visits Dubai Police&#039;s Smart Police Station at Expo 2020 Dub ..

31 minutes ago
 Philippines Signs Deal to Buy 2 Warships From Sout ..

Philippines Signs Deal to Buy 2 Warships From South Korea - Defense Department

30 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews perform ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews performance of ABAD

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.