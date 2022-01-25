CM seeks report from CPO Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday sought a report from the CPO Faisalabad about an incident of torturing an innocent girl in PS Mansoorabad and directed legal action against the accused.

The chief minister directed to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two accused.