CM Seeks Report From IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 06:59 PM

CM seeks report from IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about murder of a 16-year-old girl near Vehari.

The chief minister ordered immediate arrest of the accused. Further action should be taken by arresting the accused and justice be provided to the family of the deceased, he said.

