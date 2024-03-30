CM seeks report from IGP on kite string incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of two individuals being injured in kite string incidents in Lahore and also sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in this regard.

The CM expressed her grave concern over the frequent occurrence of kite-flying and injuries due to kite string despite issuance of strict orders. Maryam vowed to eliminate the bloody kite-flying sport.

The CM urged the citizens to show responsibility and assist the law-enforcement agencies so as to stamp out kite-flying incidents from the province.