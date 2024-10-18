CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a notice on the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl of a police officer in Sargodha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken a notice on the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl of a police officer in Sargodha.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif sought a report from the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

The CM directed to provide best medical facilities to the affected girl.