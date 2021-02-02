UrduPoint.com
CM Seeks Report From PHA DG

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) director general (DG) about an incident of placing a statue in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park.

The CM said those responsible for the act should be identified and action be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the statue was removed from the park on the directions of the CM.

