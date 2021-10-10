CM seeks report from RPO Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to firing of dacoits in Sadiqabad and sought a report from the RPO Bahawalpur.

According to official sources here, the CM ordered for the arrest of the accused involved in the incident at the earliest and to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

Usman Buzdar extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families.