CM seeks report from RPO Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur about kidnap-cum-molestation of a girl in Chishtian.

According to official sources here, he directed to initiate legal action against the perpetrators of the crime while ensuring justice to the affected girl.