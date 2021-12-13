CM Seeks Report From RPO Gujranwala
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the killing of a 20-year-old girl in Zafarwal.
The CM directed to ensure the arrest of the accused without delay adding that provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family.