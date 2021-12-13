CM seeks report from RPO Gujranwala

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the killing of a 20-year-old girl in Zafarwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the killing of a 20-year-old girl in Zafarwal.

The CM directed to ensure the arrest of the accused without delay adding that provision of justice be ensured to the bereaved family.