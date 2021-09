LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan regarding the incident of setting a woman ablaze in the area of Melsi over property dispute.

The CM directed the Health department to provide best medical facilities to the woman.

He also directed to arrest the accused at the earliest and initiate legal action.