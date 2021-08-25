UrduPoint.com

CM Seeks Report From RPO Over Stripping Woman Publicly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:42 PM

CM seeks report from RPO over stripping woman publicly

CM Punjab sought a report from RPO DG Khan over an incident in which a pregnant woman was forced to strip naked in front of her husband and people of the colony located in suburban area Mahmood Kot some two weeks ago

According to an official statement, Usman Buzdar taking notice of the incident directed the police authority to provide protection to the victim's family.

According to an official statement, Usman Buzdar taking notice of the incident directed the police authority to provide protection to the victim's family.

CM regretted that such an ill-fated treatment to the woman was intolerable and liable to hold strict punishment.

He vowed to provide justice to the affected couple at any cost.

It is pertinent to note that a pregnant woman named Zareena Bibi was moving along with her husband on a motorbike when she was intercepted by two accused identified as Iqbal and Saif.

They had subjected the couple to torture and later stripped the woman in front of her husband and local people who had gathered around on the occasion.

While getting the woman naked publically, the accused had shouted as they had taken revenge for the rape of their sister been committed earlier by the victim's brother.

According to police sources, RPO DG Khan division Faisal Rana said both of the said accused was held and it had recovered the weapon, motorbike, and woman's clothes which the latter had taken away after the offense.

He said the arrested persons were sent to lock up on court's order.

He said three of the abettors involved in the crime had secured bail from the court, adding that they would also be caught through the lawful proceedings.

RPO said why the abettors had succeeded to retain bail would be enquired through investigation.

He directed DPO to himself hold an inquiry to know about the matter of negligence that surfaced with regard to securing bail by the accused persons.

