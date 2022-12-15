CM seeks report from RPO Sahiwal

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Sahiwal about the recovery of the body of a three-year-old girl in Okara and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has sought a report from regional police officer (RPO) Sahiwal about the recovery of the body of a three-year-old girl in Okara and ordered for immediate arrest of the accused.

Justice should be provided to the bereaved family, he said and extended sympathies to them.