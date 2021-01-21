CM seeks report of death in police firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the IG police about firing by the Punjab Highway Police officials at a car in Faisalabad and expressed sorrow over the death of a person.

The CM directed impartial investigations and legal action against the accused.

"I am deeply saddened as defenders of the law are not authorized to take law into their ownhands," he said and assured that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four accused.