UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Seeks Report Of Death In Police Firing

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM seeks report of death in police firing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a report from the IG police about firing by the Punjab Highway Police officials at a car in Faisalabad and expressed sorrow over the death of a person.

The CM directed impartial investigations and legal action against the accused.

"I am deeply saddened as defenders of the law are not authorized to take law into their ownhands," he said and assured that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four accused.

Related Topics

Firing Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Punjab Car All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches ‘ ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

43 minutes ago

Federal govt announces increase of Rs 1.95 per uni ..

59 minutes ago

Emirates becomes one of the first airlines in the ..

1 hour ago

Meeting of the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Azer ..

1 hour ago

Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Re ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.