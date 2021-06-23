UrduPoint.com
CM Seeks Report Of Johar Town Blast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:24 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from the IG Police of Johar Town blast and directed to investigate the incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday sought a report from the IG Police of Johar Town blast and directed to investigate the incident.

The criminals involved in the blast should be immediately arrested, he ordered.

The chief minister strongly condemned the blast and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives. He extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He said the injured be provided with the best treatment facilities and also directed to impose emergency in Jinnah Hospital and other hospitals for making the best arrangements for the injured.

The CM said the Punjab government fully shared the grief of the deceased persons, adding that it was an attempt to sabotage law and order situation in the province.

The perpetrators of the crime could not escape from the law and a handful of terrorists could not weaken the strong commitment of the nation, he added.

The anti-state elements were trying to destabilise peace through nefarious activities, he said and announced that heirs of deceased persons would be provided financial assistance while damages to properties will also be compensated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah telephonically contacted the CM Punjab and condemnedthe blast. He prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Usman Buzdar said the criminals would soon be under the grip of the law as an investigation team had been constituted.

